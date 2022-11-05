Fire breaks out at Fashion Street in South Mumbai

A fire has broken out in a shops at the Fashion Street in South Mumbai's Chruchgate. Fire tenders are at the spot, the Mumbai Traffic Police said.

The Mumbai traffic police also said that the road has been closed for traffic temporarily until the situation is brought to order.

According to BMC, information about the fire in shops at Fashion Street in Mumbai was received on Saturday and subsequently, fire tenders were sent to the spot. Fashion Street has been closed temporarily for traffic till the situation is brought under control, Mumbai Traffic Police said in a tweet.