Fire breaks out at Wadia Hospital in Mumbai's Parel, No injuries reported

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 5, 2022 07:49 PM 2022-08-05T19:49:10+5:30 2022-08-05T19:49:31+5:30

A fire erupted at Wadia Hospital in Parel around 7pm today. According to officials from the civic disaster management ...

Fire breaks out at Wadia Hospital in Mumbai's Parel, No injuries reported | Fire breaks out at Wadia Hospital in Mumbai's Parel, No injuries reported

Fire breaks out at Wadia Hospital in Mumbai's Parel, No injuries reported

Next

A fire erupted at Wadia Hospital in Parel around 7pm today. According to officials from the civic disaster management the fire errupted in a closed pediatric OT on the first floor. No injuries reported yet.
 

Open in app
Tags : Wadia Hospital