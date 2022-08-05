Fire breaks out at Wadia Hospital in Mumbai's Parel, No injuries reported
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 5, 2022 07:49 PM 2022-08-05T19:49:10+5:30 2022-08-05T19:49:31+5:30
A fire erupted at Wadia Hospital in Parel around 7pm today. According to officials from the civic disaster management the fire errupted in a closed pediatric OT on the first floor. No injuries reported yet.