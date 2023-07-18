Fire breaks out in office building at Nagpur railway station

A massive fire erupted this morning in a building adjacent to platform number 7 of Nagpur's main railway station, resulting in significant damage and the destruction of numerous materials. The building, which houses the office of the Department of Section Engineer, is situated near the railway yard where train electrical equipment is repaired.

As employees arrived for work between 9:30 and 10 am, they noticed smoke emanating from the office, immediately raising suspicions of a fire. Acting promptly, the staff promptly alerted their superiors, leading to the swift response of railway officials, Railway Protection Force personnel, and railway police.

With caution, the doors and windows of the office were opened, revealing a large plume of fire emerging from within. Upon exposure to the outside air, the fire rapidly intensified, posing a grave threat. However, quick-thinking railway staff at the scene utilized water pipes, which were being filled in the trains, to extinguish the flames.

Simultaneously, senior railway officials rushed to the location upon receiving news of the fire, joining efforts to control the situation. As of now, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway. Officials have announced that a comprehensive report detailing the extent of the damage caused by the fire will be available by evening. The incident has disrupted railway operations and caused significant concern among passengers and authorities alike.