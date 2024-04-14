Firing at Salman Khan House: Bullets Can be Fired Anywhere, in Mumbai Says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai police reported that two unidentified men on motorcycle opened fire outside Salman Khan's Bandra house on Sunday 5am. The police received information about three rounds of firing outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has arrived for investigation. This incident has created a shocking wave in Mumbai. On this Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut has reacted saying, This Is Sign That Bullets Can Be Fired at Any Time and Place in Mumbai.

While talking to media Sanjay Raut Stated, "The entire police force is for his security... The Home Minister is busy in politics, but the Mumbai Police is not doing politics, right? They are also doing politics behind his back. The firing that happened outside Salman Khan's house is a sign. Bullets can be fired anytime and anywhere in this Mumbai."

#WATCH | On firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "The entire police force is for his security... The Home Minister is busy in politics but the Mumbai Police is not doing politics, right? They are also doing politics… pic.twitter.com/3D9IxddmsO — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

Police reported that two individuals discharged four shots outside the actor's home at approximately 5 am before escaping. Various law enforcement entities, such as local police, crime branch officials, and forensic specialists, reached the scene to collect evidence and launch an inquiry into the matter. Security protocols were increased, and footage from nearby CCTV cameras is currently under review to ascertain the identity of the assailants.