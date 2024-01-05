First Odourless Toilet Opens at CSMT, Commuters Wonder How Long

Commuters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai express satisfaction with the newly opened odourless air-conditioned (AC) toilet but raise concerns over maintenance and sustainability. The CSMT inaugurated India's first odourless AC toilet on January 4 in addition to the existing facilities. However, the existing lavatory still faces issues with poor maintenance, resulting in a foul smell outside the toilets.

Upon entering the CSMT station, one can easily spot the well-lit and bright toilets adorned with red and white balloons situated opposite platforms 5-6. The newly opened toilets witnessed a significant influx of users today. The facility features 14 urinals, 13 toilets (including facilities for the physically challenged), and 12 wash basins. The new facility is currently available for males only. LokmatTimes.com spoke to a few commuters who used the facility.

Rohit Shinde, a commuter from Ambernath, said, "I wasn't aware of its odourless feature. Previously, I used the toilets next to this one and paid Rs. 5, but they were both stinky and dirty. Today, I used the new one for the first time, and it was a relaxing experience. Unlike the public toilet on the railway station, where the smell forces you to rush out quickly, this was a little pleasant considering its public toilet status." Shinde travels regularly to CSMT for work purposes.

Another commuter, Amit Raj was happy to use the new toilets but also expressed concerns about long-term maintenance. "All the toilets, when newly opened, are good, but after a while, they end up in poor condition. That should not happen with this one," said Raj, who occasionally travels to CSMT from the western suburbs. Similar to Raj, many users pointed out the issue of sustainability and maintenance. The commuters were also happy with the fact that it was a free service, unlike the existing toilets.

As per the Central Railway (CR) Officials, to ensure the toilet block remains odourless a two-stage treatment process has been implemented. A well-channeled filtration system with exhaust vents above each urinal has been installed. Officials also pointed out that they are using enzymes that contain foul ammonia.

Each urinal and toilet is equipped with a 50mm thick pre-filter, followed by two 150mm thick activated charcoal filters that absorb foul odours. The ozone generator is used to release Ozone gas into the exhaust airstream. The treated exhaust air is released into the atmosphere through the building's top. CR officials also indicated that the system operates with an air input capacity of 7,200 cubic feet per minute and an exhaust capacity of 8,000 cubic feet per minute.

While the railway's initiative appears well-thought-out, concerns about maintenance linger. The current toilets, catering to both men and women at the railway station, have suffered from poor maintenance, including issues like wet floors, dilapidated ceilings, leaking taps and wash basins, poorly maintained commodes, and women's toilets in a state of disrepair, with feminine hygiene products strewn about.

