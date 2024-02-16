Fisherman Loses Leg in Shark Attack at Palghar

Palghar/Manor: A fisherman youth has lost his leg in an attack by a shark that entered the creek in search of prey. The accident took place at Vaitarna Creek in Manor. Meanwhile, the shark that attacked was a female species and has died. Fifteen chicks emerged from the stomach of the female shark. Locals had gathered along the creek to see the dead shark.

Vicky Gowari (34), a resident of Manor Dongri, had set up nets in the creek to catch fish. He landed in the creek Tuesday night to see how many fish were caught in the net when he was attacked by a female shark seven feet long and weighing 500 kilograms. Vicky was badly injured in the attack. Locals rushed him to Vinoba Bhave Hospital in Silvassa. The shark's bite was so severe that doctors had to cut off Vicki's leg from the knee.

The shark was captured by locals after the attack on Vicky. The female shark was later found dead on the creek's edge. Fifteen chicks were removed from the stomach of the female shark. The female shark and the cubs were cremated at Dahanu, Rahul Sankhe Livestock Development Officer of Palghar Panchayat Samiti told Lokmat.



The female shark may have entered the bay for delivery. Meanwhile, it is speculated that Vicky may have been trapped in low-depth water and attacked by an angry female shark. Earlier, the autopsy report stated that the female shark had suffered a major blow to its head.



Sharkfish are known as the top predators for balancing the marine environment. Scientists say more than 500 shark species exist in the world's oceans. The survival of this species has come down to just 10 percent as these fish are being fished on a large scale. CMFRI scientists say the annual mortality rate of sharks does not appear to be consistent with the birth rate.



The gestation period of sharkfish is long-term and lasts about a year or more. The ability to give birth to puppies at the same time is also very low, so it is limited to 2 to 15 chicks. About 97 percent of shark species are not harmful to humans.