Flood alert in Kolhapur: Schools and colleges closed as water level rises in Panchganga river

The water level in the Panchganga river is on the rise and has exceeded the warning level. To manage the situation, two gates of the Radhanagari dam have been opened, leading to the discharge of water. As a result, the water level in the river is increasing, causing a flood situation in the city. As a precautionary measure, authorities have announced the closure of schools and colleges in Kolhapur. They are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to address the flood risk and ensure the safety of the residents.

As per the information provided by the District Collector and Administrator of the Municipal Corporation, due to the potential emergency situation, all medium, primary/secondary, and higher secondary schools, as well as colleges in Kolhapur city, will remain closed until further notice starting from today, 26th July 2023. This has been announced through an official circular, Loksatta Maratahi reported.

ST services suspended on 27 routes

Continuous heavy rainfall has caused disruptions in the ST bus service. Consequently, operations on 27 routes within the district have been fully suspended. The Kolhapur division of ST has mentioned that alternative routes are being employed to provide services on three routes.