Floods hit Chandrapur; houses submerged, rescue operation underway

The city of Chandrapur is grappling with severe flooding, with certain areas submerged under five to six feet of water. The local administration has sprung into action, conducting rescue operations to assist individuals trapped in their homes. A dedicated team from the disaster management department has been working diligently to relocate affected residents to safer locations.

Chandrapur city is surrounded by floodwaters as two gates of the Erai dam have been opened. Raj Nagar, Sahara Park, and the surrounding areas in the city are inundated. People have taken refuge on the roofs of their houses as around five to six feet of water has accumulated in these areas.

The NDRF team has not arrived in Chandrapur yet, prompting the local disaster management department to take action. They have initiated a campaign to relocate people to safer areas. In Chandrapur city, residents were caught off guard by the sudden rise in water levels, preventing them from leaving their homes. The water started to rise as early as 7 am.

Chandrapur city has reportedly been affected by floods caused by backwater. Interestingly, the authorities predict that the water level will rise further, and as a precautionary measure, people have been advised to prepare for possible evacuation to safer areas. However, some individuals are choosing to remain at home, hoping that the water will recede.