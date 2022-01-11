'Forever grateful,' says Vicky Kaushal on three years of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'
By ANI | Published: January 11, 2022 04:30 PM2022-01-11T16:30:14+5:302022-01-11T16:40:02+5:30
As Vicky Kaushal-starrer film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' completed three years of its release on Tuesday, the actor took a trip down the memory lane to express his gratitude.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky posted a bunch of pictures from the film and BTS pictures having fun on sets with his fellow cast and crew members. His co-star Yami Gauam can also be spotted in the pictures.
Vicky also shared a picture with director Aditya Dhar, from the day when they were bestowed with National Awards for their work in the film.
In the caption, he wrote, "Forever grateful. #3yearsofUriTheSurgicalStrike."
The war drama, based on the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strike in Pakistan, also stars Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, and Kirti Kulhari among others.
( With inputs from ANI )
