Forget about PM candidate, they are not able to decide on their logo: Fadnavis takes dig at INDIA bloc meeting

On the I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said they are all Raja and I will not comment on their meeting which is being held in a seven-star or five-star hotel. The question is what is your (INDIA alliance) agenda? They have formed an alliance out of fear from PM Modi. Forget about the candidate for the PM post they are not able to decide on their logo.

On Friday, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said the unveiling of the logo of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) won’t happen during the ongoing meeting of the grouping. The discussion will be about setting up various coordination committees, he said.

The formal meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is underway in Mumbai today (September 1), deliberations over seat sharing, joint coordination committee and the strategy for the Parliament's five-day Special Session are all set to come up for discussion. During the meeting today, a deliberation will be held on the formation of the coordination panel, which will help in easing the discussions for the I.N.D.I.A bloc.