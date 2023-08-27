Former Maharashtra governor takes a dig at Ajit Pawar says, he is always ready to be Deputy CM

Former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday took a swipe at deputy CM Ajit Pawar, saying "no matter how many times you ask Ajit Pawar to become deputy CM.... he is ready to become that many times." Koshyari then started laughing loudly. He was speaking to an online portal on the early morning ceremony when BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as CM and Ajit as Dy CM.

Koshyari further said about Ajit, "Sometimes I feel pity for him on the early morning swearing-in." The ex-governor was however then quick to praise Ajit Pawar and said his mass base was huge and he had a hold on the party organization. "Most MLAs and MPs remain in his favour," he said. About Sharad Pawar , Koshyari said everyone respects him. "Whenever he came to meet (me) at Raj Bhavan, he left after speaking his mind. Personally, I respect him a lot."