Former minister Pankaja Munde embarks on 'Shiv Shakti Yatra' with Mahur visit

BJP leader Pankaja Munde visited Renuka Mata at Mahurgad on Wednesday, as part of her ‘Shiv Shakti yatra,’ which commenced today. Her journey started from Nanded.

Pankaja Munde received a warm reception from party workers and officials at Ardhapur, Waranga Phata, and Hatgaon during her planned visit to Mahurgad. Accompanied by former minister Mahadev Janakar, Munde arrived at Nanded airport before heading to Mahur.

At Mahurgad, Munde paid her respects to Goddess Renuka Devi through prayers, followed by a media interaction. She mentioned, "I will commence the Shiv Shakti Parikrama Yatra on the 4th."