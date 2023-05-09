Former Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away due to sudden cardiac arrest

Former Mayor of Mumbai and senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, passed away on Tuesday, around 2 am after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 63 years old. Mahadeshwar had a long and illustrious career in politics. He served as the Mayor of Mumbai from 2017 to 2019 and was also the Chairman of the Standing Committee. He had a keen interest in education and was the President of the Education Committee. In the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Mahadeshwar contested from the Vandre East constituency but was defeated.

Mahadeshwar's sudden demise has come as a huge loss to the Shiv Sena party. Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray and other senior leaders of the party will be present during his last rites. His mortal remains will be kept at Rajaram Mohan Roy High School in Santacruz East for people to pay their last respects. The funeral procession will start at 4 pm and move towards the Teachers Colony crematorium. He was instrumental in several developmental projects and initiatives during his tenure as the Mayor of Mumbai.