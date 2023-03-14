Former Sub Divisional Officer arrested in money laundering case related to Sai resort NX construction

The Enforcement Directorate arrested former Sub Divisional Officer Jairam Deshpande in a money-laundering case on Tuesday morning. Deshpande was arrested soon after Sadanand Kadam was arrested by the agency.

The central probe agency is investigating a case related to alleged irregularities in the construction of Sai Resort NX in Dapoli which is reportedly owned by former minister Anil Parab. The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the same.