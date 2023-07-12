"Four more Thackeray faction MLAs in touch with us," reveals Uday Samant

Ajit Pawar's participation in the state government has triggered discussions regarding portfolio allocation. Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray faction is likely to encounter another setback. Uday Samant, a Shiv Sena leader and minister, stated that he has been in communication with four more MLAs from the Thackeray group.

Two months prior, Uday Samant had claimed that six MLAs from the Thackeray group would join the Shiv Sena Shinde group. As of now, two MLAs have already made the switch to the Shiv Sena Shinde group. Samant further mentioned that four additional MLAs are currently in contact with them, and all four are expected to join in due course.