Fourth terror-linkage suspect nabbed in Ratnagiri

In a significant development, the police have apprehended the fourth suspect involved in the terrorist-linkage case from Ratnagiri district. The arrest took place on 28th July 2023, and the suspect has been identified as Seemab Naseeruddin Kazi, an IT engineer residing in Ratnagiri. Investigation revealed that Kazi financially supported the other three accused in the case, paying their rent from his earnings at an IT company in Pune.

The police have obtained custody of the suspect until 5th August 2023. Initially, two individuals were arrested in Kothrud for their suspicious activities, while a third suspect was apprehended in Pune, all allegedly linked to terrorist organizations. Electronic devices, including a laptop, were confiscated from their residence in Kondhwa, containing sensitive information indicating connections to terrorist activities.

Further investigation exposed that the three suspects had conducted bomb tests in forest areas around Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur. A whitish powder found at the locations was confirmed to contain explosives by the dog squad. As the probe progresses, more shocking revelations about the extent of the terrorist network are surfacing.