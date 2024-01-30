From Overweight to Overcoming Peaks: Seema Mane's Inspirational Journey to Summit Mount Kilimanjaro

Two years ago, Seema Mane wasn't a mountaineer, she was overweight and looking for a change. What started as a journey to improve health blossomed into a passion for the peaks. Through sheer grit and determination, she shed kilos and gained strength, paving the path for her ascent into the world of mountaineering. 38-year-old Seema Mane summited Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, on January 26, 2024. '

Her incredible feat went beyond reaching the 19,341-foot (5,895-meter) summit. Standing aloft, amidst the icy winds, Mane read aloud the preamble of the Indian Constitution, imbuing her ascent with a powerful message of liberty, equality, and fraternity - values echoed by iconic Indian women like Savitribai Phule and Ahilyabai Holkar, whose birthdays she celebrates in January. "I wanted to celebrate the birthday month of my inspiration in an extravagance and that was my motivation to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro. It was a canvas to paint my own revolutionary act."

Watch Her Video:

Seema Mane From #Maharashtra Reads Indian Constitution from #MountKilimanjaro on Republic Day 2024 pic.twitter.com/s9SHfH0Qp7 — LMS ✏️ (@Lalmohmmad) January 30, 2024

Mane's brother, who is associated with a trekking group, introduced her to mountaineering and asked her to take up a course at the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIM & WS). During her month-long course at the institute, her interest in mountaineering increased and she decided to pursue it. "After the basic course, I picked an advanced level course from the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute and that was it. My journey as a mountaineer started."

Mane's passion for mountaineering began with a few successful summits of several peaks in India, including Friendship Peak in Himachal Pradesh and Kabru Dome Camp 1 in Sikkim. She has also conquered many challenging peaks in the Sahyadri mountain range, such as Wazir Pinnacle, Scottish Ridge, Tailbaila, Navra Pinnacle, Navari Pinnacle, Bhairavgad, Harishchandragad, Kalsubai, Mahuli Fort, and many others. Additionally, she has completed the arduous Three Lakes Trek in Kashmir, which includes Tarsar, Marsar, and Vishansar lakes. Thereafter Mane challenged herself with the Kilimanjaro summit.

"Kilimanjaro was not first on my list, I wanted to attempt my Everest, but given the weather in January, it was not easy. I wanted to do something in January to mark the birthdays of revolutionary women like Phule and Holkar," said Mane. Mane chose her own path to revolution - scaling a literal peak while upholding the values that ignited India's freedom struggle.

Climbing Kilimanjaro was not that easy. Mane started her journey on 22 January, the travel from Marungu Gate to Kibo the comparatively easy. "The climb was gruelling from Kibo base camp to the summit, sleep deprivation, plummeting temperatures, and altitude sickness weakened me. One step at a time, one milestone at a time mantra pushed me, reaching the summit on January 26th. After reaching there, I felt like winning the world, I am grateful to my guide Baraka Malik, who helped me the entire time," added Mane.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) horticulture assistant by profession, she rose above financial constraints and societal expectations to conquer the highest peaks. Mane credits this achievement to her spouse and her boss Jitendra Pardeshi. Mane's quest for adventure does not end here. She has set her sights on scaling the highest peaks in all seven continents, including Mount Everest. With her indomitable spirit and dedication, she is sure to achieve even greater heights in the future.

Seema Mane's story is an inspiration to all who dream of achieving great things. Her determination, perseverance, and love for her country have made her a role model for young women across India. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours.