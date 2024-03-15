Fuel Prices Slashed by ₹2/Litre on March 15: Petrol at ₹104.21/litre in Mumbai, Diesel ₹92.15/litre. Check Rates in Your City

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri on Thursday announced that Centre has cut the prices for petrol and diesel across the country by ₹2. The price cut in fuel rates comes just a few days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.Hailing the decision by the central government, Puri posted on X, “By reducing the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹2, the country's illustrious Prime Minister Modi has once again proved that the welfare and convenience of his family of crores of Indians is always his goal.”

City New Petrol Price Old Petrol Price Delhi Rs 94.72/litre Rs 96.72/litre Mumbai Rs 104.21/litre Rs 106.31/litre Kolkata Rs 103.94/litre Rs 106.03/litre Chennai Rs 100.75/litre Rs 102.63/litre

City New Diesel Price Old Diesel Price Delhi Rs 87.62/litre Rs 89.62/litre Mumbai Rs 92.15/litre Rs 94.27/litre Kolkata Rs 90.76/litre Rs 92.76/litre Chennai Rs 92.34/litre Rs 94.24/litre

Petrol prices in Delhi will drop to Rs 94.72 per litre and diesel to Rs 87.62 per litre. Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai will see petrol prices at Rs 104.21, Rs 103.94, and Rs 100.75 per litre, respectively, while diesel prices will be Rs 92.15, Rs 90.76, and Rs 92.34 per litre.

Hardeep Puri further said that the with the rate cuts, India has one of the lowest fuel prices as compared to other major European nations. “On March 14, 2024, in rupee terms, petrol in India is on average ₹94 per litre but in Italy ₹168.01- i.e. 79% more; In France ₹166.87 i.e. 78% more; In Germany ₹159.57 i.e. 70% more and in Spain ₹145.13 i.e. 54% more,” he said.