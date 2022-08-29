Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Lalbaugcha Raja's first look unveiled
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 29, 2022 08:55 PM 2022-08-29T20:55:50+5:30 2022-08-29T20:57:27+5:30
The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal revealed their famous Ganesh idol. Lalbaugcha Raja is a well-known and frequently visited Ganesh idol in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Every year, lakhs of devotees herd to the Lalbagh market to The 10-day festival will commence on August 31. Their theme this year is around the Ayodhya Ram temple. Well-known art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai has given shape to the pandal decorations. the Lalbaugcha Raja in Putlabai Chawl.