Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Lalbaugcha Raja's first look unveiled

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal revealed their famous Ganesh idol. Lalbaugcha Raja is a well-known and frequently visited Ganesh idol in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Every year, lakhs of devotees herd to the Lalbagh market to The 10-day festival will commence on August 31. Their theme this year is around the Ayodhya Ram temple. Well-known art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai has given shape to the pandal decorations. the Lalbaugcha Raja in Putlabai Chawl.