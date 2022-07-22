Ganeshotsav 2022: Mandatory to immerse Plaster of Paris idols in artificial ponds, says BMC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued some instructions for this year's Ganeshotsav. It has been made mandatory to immerse Plaster of Paris idols in artificial ponds. Plaster of Paris statues will be banned from 2023.

