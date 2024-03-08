Gangster Ijaz Lakdawala Sentenced to Life, Chhota Rajan Acquitted in 1996 Murder Case

Mumbai: A special court on Thursday sentenced gangster Ijaz Lakdawala to life imprisonment for the murder of a businessman. Chhota Rajan was acquitted due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

The special court acquitted Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan due to lack of evidence, while Ijaz Lakdawala, an associate of Dawood Ibrahim, was sentenced to life imprisonment. He was convicted under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

On October 7, 1996, two unidentified men barged into businessman Syed Farid Maqbul Hussain's Shop on Mohammad Ali Road and opened fire. Syed was taken to a nearby hospital and passed away. The police investigated and initially filed a chargesheet against Lakdawala. It showed Chhota Rajan as absconding. The investigation was later transferred to the CBI.

Syed took Nana's (Rajan) name before the police before his death. The police then recorded the testimonies of three witnesses. Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat told the court that the testimony of these witnesses and the testimony of Syed's brother were sufficient to convict the accused.