Ghosale Lake: A Tranquil Haven Amidst Urban Chaos, Balancing History and Conservation Efforts

Thane's Ghosale Lake offers a tranquil escape amidst the bustling city. Nestled near Castle Mill and bordering Shreerang Society, the lake boasts a paved path encircling the water, perfect for walkers and joggers. Historically, it was part of a twin-lake system with Ambe Lake. Over time, Ambe Lake was filled in for development, leaving Ghosale Lake as the sole survivor.

A Haven for Nature Lovers

Ghosale Lake provides a delightful experience for visitors. Imagine starting your day with a morning workout by the lake, enveloped by the chirping of birds and a refreshing atmosphere. Watch ducks nestle by the water's edge, creating a scene of serenity. The 2.7725-hectare lake (garden area: 0.57 hectare) is bordered by a road on two sides and residential areas on the others. Shreerang Society lies to the north, while Holy Cross High School, the oldest girls' English medium school in Thane, sits to the south. A slum exists between the school's and the lake's protective walls.

The Lost Landmark: Abhiruchi Hotel

Around 1980, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) envisioned beautifying the lake with an art gallery. Construction of a floating structure in the lake's center began for this purpose. However, plans shifted, and the innovative "Abhiruchi Hotel," a floating restaurant, was established within the structure. The restaurant quickly gained popularity for its novelty. Unfortunately, a fire in 1999 ravaged the "Hotel Abhiruchi," a landmark of Thane in a short period. Legal proceedings consumed the following years.

While sharing a memory of Abhiruchi Hotel, Vidyadhar Tamhankar, a senior citizen, told LokmatTimes.com, “It was my favorite restaurant. Though it was costly, once a month, my wife and I used to come here. The floating restaurant was there for 4 to 5 years. We spent quite quality time here, but after the fire incident, boating activities were also stopped for some time.”

Thriving in the Present

Today, the well-maintained Ghosale Lake boasts a colorful, landscaped design and a protective wall. Visitors can enjoy boating, a musical fountain, a toy train, an open gym, and melodious music in the mornings. Notably, a walking track of about 875 meters attracts a large number of residents from the surrounding area. Health enthusiasts gather in the mornings, while evenings are filled with the joyful sounds of children playing.

Manisha Pradhan, Chief Environmental Officer of TMC, came to inspect the lake today. While speaking to LokmatTimes.com, Pradhan said, “There are four aerators inside the lake. Cleanliness happens regularly, and water sampling is also done. We have installed floating Wetlands or 'Florafts' to get rid of pollution inside the lake.”

However, Tamhankar alleges that large numbers of pavs and bread are thrown inside the lake by some people living in the slums at the end of the lake. “This pav dumping business should stop as there will be no oxygen inside the lake if the dumping continues. It will also negatively impact the water quality. What’s the point of beautification and aerators if there is no action taken against this dumping?”

Conservation Efforts

Conservation and development of the lake under the centrally sponsored AMRUT-2 mission have been ongoing since April 2023. Reconstruction of a wall, repair of the compound wall, gate, fencing, pollution control, electrification works, and the building of CCTV and sound systems are in progress. Contractor Swapnil Chougule from BVG India Ltd told LokmatTimes.com, "We have completed the work of pitching and sloping. Pollution control work has been completed 90%. Construction of new poles is ongoing. We will try to complete the overall work in the next 2 months and revive this lake into a marvelous spot."

