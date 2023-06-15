"Government not weak, ad won't divide us," says Devendra Fadnavis

Political tensions in the state have intensified as a result of the Shinde group's advertising campaign. In the midst of this, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and other officials shared the stage during the 'Sarkar Aplya Dari' program today. Fadnavis's silence on the advertisement issue grabbed everyone's attention during his speech. However, Fadnavis addressed the conflict between the two parties in a single sentence, providing clarification.

"This government is not so weak that an advertisement or a statement can create divisions within it. We came together to form the government with the aim of bringing about a meaningful transformation in the lives of the people of the state, rather than for personal gain or position," Fadnavis stated.

"When we arrived in Palghar, a journalist friend asked me how I felt about traveling together with the Chief Minister in a helicopter. I replied, our journey (referring to the alliance between BJP and Sena) spans 25 years, and in the past year, it has only grown stronger. There is no need for anyone to be concerned about our journey," he added.