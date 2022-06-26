Governor Koshyari likely to return to Raj Bhavan today, amid political crisis

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's revolt has caused a big earthquake in Maharashtra politics. Shinde is claiming that he has a majority of Shivsena MLAs. Therefore, there are signs that the Mahavikas Aghadi government is in danger. Leading leaders of the three parties are trying their best to save the government. It is learned that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is suffering from Coronavirus is recovering and returning to Rajbhavan today.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was found to be corona positive last week amid signs of a major upheaval in state politics. He is undergoing treatment at Reliance Hospital. When Koshyari was admitted to the hospital, it was reported that his job would be handed over to the Governor of Goa. However, it was clarified by Raj Bhavan that the charge of Governor Koshyari would not be given to anyone else. Sources in the Raj Bhavan said that the Governor will return to the Raj Bhavan today after being discharged from the Koshyari Hospital.

Therefore, the absence of the Governor during the power struggle in Maharashtra was a big problem. But now it is known that the governor will return to Raj Bhavan from today.\