Govinda Health Update: Actor Advised Complete Rest by Doctors

Actor-turned-politician Govinda, who recently joined Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), had to cut short his campaign in Jalgaon for the upcoming Maharashtra elections due to health issues. Govinda, who joined the party earlier this year ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, was campaigning for Mahayuti candidates when he fell ill.

Doctors have advised him to rest, assuring that there is no cause for concern. During his campaign, Govinda had urged voters to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure a massive victory for Mahayuti candidate Kishor Patil.

A close associate of the actor-politician stated that Govinda felt fatigued and unwell during the campaign but is now feeling better. It was also noted that Govinda had recently undergone surgery after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at his residence, with the bullet successfully removed. The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23.