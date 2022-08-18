Govindas in Mumbai set Guinness Book of World Record by smashing 50 ft high dahi handi

Dahi Handi competitions during the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna are popular across India. In Mumbai, Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak team has set a new Guinness Book of World Record. The Indian team has left behind Spain and China to enter the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records.

This is not the first time Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak team from India has set a World Record in forming the tallest human pyramid. Back in August 2012, they formed a 13.34 m (43.79 ft) high human pyramid in Thane that consisted of nine levels. The record was equalled by a team in Spain in October 2012, followed by a team in China in July 2015. In the 2022 Dahi handi festival, Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak team has claimed its crown back by forming a 50 feet high human pyramid.

The Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak team has surpassed its own record in forming the world's tallest human pyramid. This time around, they have done approximately 7 feet more than their previous attempt. Seems like the new Guinness Book of World Record in forming the tallest human pyramid will belong to India for some time. A video of the world record-smashing attempt was also shared on social media. The sight is really mesmerising as people standing on top of each other is a really courageous act to pull off, let alone attempt a World Record. This time, the suspended handi was smashed by a 14-year-old Govinda.