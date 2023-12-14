Govt has changed statements on Maratha quota issue, claims Manoj Jarange

On Thursday, activist Manoj Jarange asserted that the government has altered its stance on the Maratha quota matter. Consequently, he, along with other community members, will convene a meeting on December 17 to deliberate on the next steps for their agitation. Jarange had previously specified December 24 as the deadline for the government to provide reservation to the Marathas.

A meeting will be held on December 17 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district to decide on how to take the agitation forward, the activist told reporters at a hospital in Chhatrapai Sambhajinagar where he has been admitted. We were supposed to hold a meeting of the Maratha community after December 24.

But certain things have happened and because of that we are arranging the meeting earlier, he said. The government earlier said it will withdraw cases in the Antarwali Sarati incident. Instead they arrested people there. The government changed its statements on Maratha reservation after listening to (state cabinet minister) Chhagan Bhujbal, Jarange claimed.

Jarange said, The government has also not given us in writing about the Maratha reservation. Bhujbal speaks about violence but action is taken against us.

On Wednesday, prominent OBC leader Bhujbal made a startling assertion, stating that there is police intelligence suggesting a potential attempt to shoot him dead. He disclosed that he has been subjected to abuses and threats for the past two months in the midst of the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation.