Gujarat Tourist Jumps to Death at Mahabaleshwar's Kates Point, Plunges 250 Feet into Valley

Mahabaleshwar: A tourist from Gujarat committed suicide by jumping into a gorge of about 250 feet from Kates Point, just seven km from Mahabaleshwar city, around 7 pm on Wednesday. The body was exhumed on Thursday afternoon. The Aadhaar card found next to the body mentions Anil Agarwal (66), who resided in Ahmedabad, Paldi, Gujarat.

According to the information received from the Panchgani police station, an unidentified man jumped from the Needle Hole cliff of Kates Point at around 7 pm on Wednesday. The search was delayed as it was nighttime. Mahabaleshwar trekkers started a search on Thursday morning and found the body in the morning.

A search operation is underway from Panchgani police station for the unidentified body and its relatives in connection with the death case. The suicide victim is approximately 66 years old and has partial baldness and white hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a red band in his right hand. However, the police have appealed to anyone with any useful information about such a description to contact the Panchgani police station. Police constable Nilesh Mane is investigating under the guidance of Assistant Police Inspector Dilip Pawar.