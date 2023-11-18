"Hang me if needed, but...": Aaditya Thackeray reacts after FIR against him for inaugurating bridge illegally

After the registration of a case against Aaditya Thackeray for inaugurating a Mumbai bridge, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP launched a vehement critique against the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. Thackeray declared his willingness to face consequences, stating, "For the development of Maharashtra and Mumbai, cases are registered on me. If you want to hang me, I am ready for that as well for the development of Mumbai," during a press conference.

Labelling the state government as "illegal," Thackeray accused Shinde of lacking moral values. "This government is illegal, and they are telling me that I have inaugurated the bridge illegally," stated the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP.

Thackeray clarified that the FIR against him was linked to the inauguration of a bridge closed for the last decade. He recounted that during the Ganpati Festival, the party requested the bridge's opening, and a minister promptly inaugurated the first part.

Proud of the bridge's inauguration, Thackeray expressed his dismay over the FIR, noting that the Brihammumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) failed to open the bridge on November 15. He questioned the government's focus, suggesting that cases should be filed against the Builder minister instead.

"If you want to register an FIR, why not on the BMC Commissioner? We came to know that he wants to transfer to Delhi, and that is why he is doing all this," Thackeray remarked, criticizing the government's selective approach in filing cases.

Thackeray also condemned the state government for delaying the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai metro services. Alleging that leaders were unavailable for the inauguration, he accused the government of stalling the project for years.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP's scathing remarks underscore escalating tensions between the Thackeray-led party and the state government, setting the stage for potential political confrontations in the coming days.