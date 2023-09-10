"Hanuman Chalisa will be recited in Pakistan under PM Modi's leadership": Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

During the Dahihandi program in Amravati, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, one day the Hanuman Chalisa will be recited in Pakistan as well.

Fadnavis mentioned that MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana were imprisoned for 12 days for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. He questioned whether if the Hanuman Chalisa won't be recited in India, it would be recited in Pakistan instead. Fadnavis further stated that the day is not far when they will go to Pakistan and read the Hanuman Chalisa there. The minister asked if anyone is put in jail for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.

In his criticism of the previous government, the Deputy Chief Minister questioned the nature of such actions, expressing disbelief at how someone could be imprisoned for reciting Hanuman Chalisa and how a ban on it could be imposed in India. He asserted that those responsible for such bans would now be removed from office by the public.

"We will not tolerate this anymore. Here, the names of Ram, Hanuman, and Chhatrapati Shivaji will be recited," he said. "Uddhav Thackeray was sitting with Stalin two days ago. The same Stalin's son had likened Hinduism (Sanatan Dharma) to dengue, malaria, and coronavirus. He had called for the abolition of Sanatan Dharma. Today, I would like to say from here that no one has enough power to destroy Hinduism," Fadnavis said.

He said those who attacked Hindustan to destroy Hinduism were destroyed themselves. "Those who are trying to destroy Hinduism should understand that as long as there is even one Hindu alive in this country, the flag of Hinduism will fly in the world, and no one can stop it," he asserted.