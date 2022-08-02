"Harassment for only 11 lakhs"; Jaya Bachchan furious over Sanjay Raut's arrest

Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam in Goregaon, Mumbai. ED arrested Sanjay Raut after a marathon investigation. ED team raided Sanjay Raut's Maitri residence in Bhandup at around seven o'clock on Sunday morning. Raut was detained by the ED in the evening after nearly nine hours of interrogation. After that, ED arrested Raut. After this, people in the entertainment industry have also reacted to Raut's arrest.

Veteran actress and MP Jaya Bachchan has expressed her anger over Sanjay Raut's arrest. Jaya Bachchan said that all this will continue till 2024 saying that he is being harassed for only Rs 11 lakh. She also said that BJP is responsible for this entire matter.

A video of Jaya Bachchan is going viral on Twitter. In this video, Jaya Bachchan is asked about the arrest of Sanjay Raut. Sanjay Raut has been arrested. Do you think ED is being misused? This question has been asked to Jaya Bachchan. She has reacted to it. Of course questions should be raised on the functioning of the ED. Jaya Bachchan has said that for 11 lakh rupees you are harassing someone like this.