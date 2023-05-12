Harbour line to have special night block for infrastructure development at Mankhurd

Central Railway has declared a special night traffic and power block for the building of girders at Mankhurd as part of an attempt to upgrade the railway infrastructure. The restriction will be in place on the Up and Dn Harbour lines from Tilaknagar to Mankhurd on May 13 and 14, 2023. It will last from 01.05 am to 04.35 am.

Up and Down Harbour line services won't be accessible during the block time. It is urged that passengers be patient with the railway administration during this infrastructural blockage.

The construction of this block is an essential step in the development of the railway infrastructure and will contribute to the future efficiency of railway services. The railway administration has urged the passengers to make appropriate travel plans and cooperate during this time.