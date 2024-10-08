Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Sanjay Raut Hopeful of Congress Comeback; After BJP Poised for Historic Win

In a recent press conference held in Mumbai, Sanjay Raut, of Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed strong confidence in the Congress party's prospects in the upcoming elections in Haryana. He asserted that there is a significant wave of discontent against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah. Raut emphasized that the people of Haryana are determined not to allow the BJP to secure victory under any circumstances. He further mentioned that in Jammu and Kashmir, he anticipates an alliance between Congress and the National Conference (NC) to form the government, indicating a strategic collaboration aimed at countering the BJP's influence in the region.

The counting of votes counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly Elections is currently underway. The BJP and Congress have been locked in a seesaw battle since the counting began, and it appears the BJP is on track for a hat trick, leading in 49 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress, which is ahead in 35 seats, has alleged there was a slowing down in uploading trends for the Haryana polls on the Election Commission website.

Voting for the 90 assembly constituencies took place on October 5, with a total voter turnout of 67.9%. The key parties in fray are the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and the alliances of INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. Notable candidates to watch include Nayab Saini (Ladwa), Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi), INLD’s Abhay Chautala (Ellenabad), JJP’s Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan), BJP’s Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt), and Congress’ Vinesh Phogat (Julan).

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has failed to make a mark in the Haryana Assembly elections so far. As per EC trends available at 12.30 PM, the AAP is not leading in any of the 89 Assembly seats it contested in this election. The vote share of the AAP currently stands at 1.66%. The party, a key constituent of the INDIA bloc at the national level, was keen on an alliance with the Congress, but withdrew over the number and choice of seats being offered. The performance also dims the party's hopes of riding on its win in neighbouring Punjab to fuel its heartland expansion.