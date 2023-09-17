"Has Raut not come to the PC?": Eknath Shinde's playful jibe at Sanjay Raut during press conference

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while presenting details of approved proposals at a press conference, abruptly halted and queried the attending journalists, asking, "Raut Aale Nahit Kay?" (Has Raut not come to the PC?). A peal of laughter rang out, but Shinde swiftly clarified his statement, saying, "I am inquiring about Lokmat's reporter Vikas Raut."

In actuality, Chief Minister Shinde's comment was directed towards Sanjay Raut, who had been in the city since Friday evening. Raut had hinted that he might attend the CM's press conference if he received an entry pass from the administration, allowing him to pose questions to the CM. However, despite the speculation, Raut did not make an appearance at the conference.

Shinde took a moment to clarify the situation to his opponents, asserting that he was staying at the Subedari Guest House rather than a five-star hotel.