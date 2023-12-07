Hash oil worth crores of rupees seized in Mumbai

On Thursday, the Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) apprehended two individuals and dismantled an inter-state drug peddling network during a raid in the suburban area of Bandra. The operation resulted in the confiscation of hash oil valued at crores of rupees.

Based on specific information, the ANC of the Mumbai crime branch conducted a raid in Bandra this morning in which hash oil worth crores was seized. Two accused were arrested in this connection, the official said. This is for the first time that hash oil in commercial quantity was seized by the city police, he said.

Hash oil, also recognized as cannabis oil, is a concentrated extract derived from cannabis that can be consumed through smoking, vaping, ingestion, or topical application on the skin.