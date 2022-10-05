HC refuses to hear plea against animal sacrifice in temple

Bombay High Court refused to list a plea of an urgent hearing ws filed against the permission granted by the Maharashtra government to animal sacrifice at Saptashrungi temple in Nashik district.

The petitioner sought restraint on sacrificing animals on the premises of other temples as well where such rituals are observed, on the grounds that it was harmful for the enviornment.

The Bench of Justices Prasanna Varale Varale and Nitin Borkar said, “It is not something new. It has been happening and not just in this temple. Is this the way to come to court, a day before Dussehra? Why should we grant production? This will happen next year also.”

The advocate also said that since the government order based on the statement was available only on October 2, 2022, the petition was being filed on Tuesday, and hence the bench should accommodate it and grant an urgent hearing on the issue.

“Why should we take it on production? Dussehra has been celebrated for long. It is not a festival of one or two states. It is not as if the celebration is only happening year, or in one temple,” remarked the bench after hearing the request of the Trust.

According to the report of India Today, the court however pointed out that after all provisions had been made by the government for the rituals, it was improper for the court to intervene. “Thousands of devotees will be attending this year. The authorities have put in place mechanism for law-and-order management. Everybody is on toes; entire machinery has been put in action. This year there would be a large gathering of people and you want us to intervene in a function at this last minute. You may have all the reason and Bonafide intention to come to court, but you should have come a little early,” the court said.