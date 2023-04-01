Heatwave grips Maharashtra with temperatures over 40°C

As per the forecast of the meteorological department, the heatwave in the state has intensified and the maximum temperature is expected to escalate.

Temperatures in Vidarbha have exceeded 40 degrees, while some areas experienced isolated rainfall on Friday (March 31). Rain is expected in Vidarbha, north Maharashtra, and north Konkan regions today.

The highest temperature in the country in the last 24 hours was recorded in Wardha at 40.2 degrees Celsius, which marks the first time the mercury has crossed the 40-degree mark this season. In most of the places in Vidarbha, the temperature is above 38 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature in the rest of the state ranges from 34 to 37 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature has also increased sharply, with most places hovering between 15 and 15 degrees Celsius.