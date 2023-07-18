Heavy rain predicted in Mumbai today, IMD issues Orange alert

IMD has issued Orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, from 17th July to 19th July. Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, the IMD’s base weather station at Santacruz received 26mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30am. Between 8.30am and 5.30pm, south Mumbai recorded more rain at 50.8mm while suburbs clocked 36.9mm rain. While Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature settled one degree below normal at 25°C.

Over the next week, the maximum temperature in Mumbai is predicted to settle at between 28-29°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 24°C. Skies will remain cloudy and overcast, with little to no sunlight. Meanwhile, owing to the heavy rain in Mumbai, several low lying areas in Mumbai were shut including the Andheri subway which was shut twice for vehicular and pedestrian movement during the morning and afternoon.IMD officials, meanwhile, have maintained that the city is experiencing intense rains owing to a low pressure that has developed over northern Odisha and Gangetic plains of Jharkhand and West Bengal.