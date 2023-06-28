Heavy rainfall puts Ghat areas in Pune, Nashik, Satara at risk

The ghat areas of Pune, Nashik, and Satara are likely to experience ongoing heavy rainfall until June 30, creating potential hazards for commuters. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning advising against driving through these perilous zones while travelling between Pune and Mumbai.

Pune city has received a yellow alert for the upcoming two days due to anticipated moderate to heavy rainfall, heightening the potential for road flooding. It is strongly recommended to refrain from travelling to nearby ghat areas during this period. Additionally, gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 35 km per hour are expected, which could lead to the uprooting of trees. The weather department has issued a warning, urging citizens to exercise caution and stay vigilant.

In the last 24 hours, Lavasa has received 107 mm of rainfall, Nimgiri has experienced 35.5 mm, Lonavala has seen 35 mm, Lohegaon has recorded 24 mm, Pashan has received 16.5 mm, Shivajinagar has witnessed 15 mm, Vadgaonsheri has received 14 mm, Chinchwad has observed 10 mm, Hadapsar has seen 10 mm, and Talegaon has received 10 mm of rainfall, as reported by the Meteorological Department.