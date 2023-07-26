Heavy rains lash Maharashtra: Red alert issued for Raigad and Ratnagiri districts

Heavy rainfall has hit the state, resulting in flooding in certain districts. The weather department has issued a red alert for some districts, including Raigad and Ratnagiri. As a precautionary step, the district collector has announced the closure of all schools in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts for today.

The Konkan region of the state has experienced heavy rainfall, with Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts being severely affected. Continuous downpours over the past few days have caused rivers to rise beyond the danger level. In response to the forecast of heavy rains on Wednesday, all schools in Raigad district have been shut. Raigad District Collector, Yogesh Mhase, made the announcement and urged people to venture out only for essential tasks. Additionally, he has instructed all agencies to be well-prepared to handle any emergency situations.

Since last night, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar have been experiencing heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging in several areas and occurrences of landslides and building collapses. The meteorological department has raised a red alert for Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa as a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified today. Over the next 48 hours, the weather conditions are expected to fluctuate rapidly, and a warning has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in numerous locations.

The authorities have issued a red alert for Wednesday in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, as well as the ghat regions of Satara district. Additionally, ghat areas of Pune district are on red alert for both Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai are under an orange alert. These districts are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at certain places.