He's a Gandhi but no need to drag Savarkar's name: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Rahul Gandhi's My name isn't Savarkar and Gandhi never apologises said wrong statement, He's a Gandhi but no need to drag Savarkar's name. Savarkar is our inspiration. Inspiration behind our fight is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar.

In a ultimatum like message, to Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday warned that demeaning Savarkar would create "cracks" in the opposition alliance. Uddhav Thackeray further said that he considers Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar as his idol and asked the Congress leader to refrain from insulting him.

Savarkar suffered unimaginable torture in the Andaman cellular jail for 14 years. We can only read the sufferings. It is a form of sacrifice. We will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar, Uddhav Thackeray said

Just a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha, he held a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never offers apology, said a defiant Rahul Gandhi after a journalist asked him if it would be easier had Rahul paid heed to BJP's demands for an apology over his remarks in UK.