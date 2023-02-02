Hingoli: Police busts fake currency circulation gang, nine arrested

The Aundha Nagnath police have busted a gang that brought fake currency notes into circulation. Police have investigated and detained a gang that manufactured the fake notes after getting suspicious while patrolling.

An inquiry revealed that fake currency notes worth more than Rs 1 crore were printed. Police have arrested nine people in connection with the case and have started further investigation.

The police have arrested nine members of the gang, including a woman. Fake currency notes worth 1 crore and 14 lakh rupees have been seized from the gang. What is shocking is that the accused used to wear Bentex gold to pretend that they were rich.

Cops patrolling near a government hospital in Aundh town on Wednesday night found some people arguing with each other. The police questioned them and found Rs. 500 notes in their bags.

In this case, the police have arrested nine people, six of whom are from Aundh and three from Khamgaon. Fake currency notes worth Rs 1.14 crore have been seized from the accused. Police said the main accused are from Aurangabad and Aundh Nagnath. The other accused are from Aurangabad, Nanded, and Latur. Police have registered a case in the matter and started further investigation.