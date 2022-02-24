HSC Exam Update: Changes in 12th class exam schedule, March 5 and 7 paper postponed

It is learned that some changes have been made in the schedule of 12th standard examination. March 5 and 7 exam dates have been changed. It is learned that papers on language subjects have been postponed. The exam was scheduled to start on March 4. The March 5 papers will now be on April 5th. While the March 7 papers will now be held on April 7th. Students and parents may wonder why the exam was postponed. The truck carrying board exam papers had caught fire at Sangamner. It is learned that the exam papers were destroyed in the fire.

A truck carrying papers for the upcoming Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations caught fire on the Nashik-Pune National Highway in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning.