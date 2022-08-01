'I erred': Maha Governor B.S. Koshyari seeks forgiveness

Mumbai, Aug 1 In an unprecedented development, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday admitted that he has "erred" in praising the contribution of certain communities and sought "forgiveness" from the people of the state.

In a signed statement, he said: "I may have made some mistake in praising the contribution of certain communities in the development of Mumbai at a public function on July 29."

Not only Maharashtra, everyone has made a special contribution to the development of the entire country, added Koshyari - who has courted many controversies in the past.

Today, the country is moving towards progress, especially due to the generosity of the state concerned and the bright traditions of taking everyone along together, he said.

Koshyari acknowledged that in his almost three years

