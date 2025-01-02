"I Have Doubts if Union Government Will Survive After 2026": Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday raised doubts about the longevity of the BJP-led central government, suggesting it may not survive beyond 2026. Speaking at a press conference, Raut also claimed that any instability at the national level would impact Maharashtra.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "I have doubts in my mind that the union government will survive after 2026 or not. What I think is that Modi will not complete his term and once the union government is unsettled, it will affect Maharashtra also." pic.twitter.com/u7zhzGLhue — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2025

“I doubt whether the union government will survive after 2026. I do not think Modi will complete his term. If the central government is unsettled, Maharashtra will also be affected,” Raut said.

Addressing speculations about party leader Rajan Salvi leaving Shiv Sena (UBT), Raut attributed such moves to fear of investigation agencies rather than ideological differences. He mentioned speaking with Salvi, who is reportedly disheartened by his electoral defeat.

“Salvi is upset because of his defeat, and the issues he raised are specific to his constituency. Those leaving the party are doing so out of fear of arrest and pressure from investigative agencies. We are building a party with fearless people who can stand up to such tactics,” Raut said.

He said that defeat is a natural part of political life and encouraged party members to embrace it without fear. “Balasaheb Thackeray taught us that those who fear defeat are not true Shiv Sainiks. We have experienced more defeats than victories in our political journey,” Raut added.

Targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Raut claimed Shinde’s party decisions are controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Shinde’s party is not his own. It is a party of Modi and Shah. Decisions for their party are made by them. In contrast, our party is autonomous, and we will decide our course for the upcoming municipal and local body elections,” Raut said.

(With ANI inputs)