"I Will Be Chief of MNS Party Only": Raj Thackeray on Reports of Joining Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has offered unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The firebrand leader, who recently met the BJP leadership in Delhi, also appeared to take a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose Shiv Sena party is a BJP ally in the state.

Addressing a rally in Mumbai on Tuesday, Thackeray said, "The MNS is giving unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA. Now all start and prepare for (Maharashtra) assembly elections."

Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on March 19, sparking speculation of him joining the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Ajit Pawar, are the other two constituents of the Mahayuti alliance. In 2022, Eknath Shinde's rebellion led to the break-up of the Shiv Sena, which was then led by Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray's estranged cousin. The Shiv Sena faction now led by Uddhav Thackeray is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with the Congress and the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar.

"After meeting Amit Shah, I was aware of the discussions circulating, but I chose to reveal my stance at the right moment. I am transparent about my leadership role; I will not hide it. I don't break any party. I don't work under anyone. I will be chief of MNS party only," Raj Thackeray said on reports about him joining the Shiv Sena.

"If I intended to switch allegiances, I could have done so in 2006 when MPs and MLAs visited my house. However, I prioritize the integrity of my party and refrain from political manoeuvring," Thackeray emphasized.

Thackeray urged the public not to be swayed by rumours or misconceptions. "The 'rail engine' symbolizes the efforts of me and my MNS workers. We will continue to rally under this symbol, disregarding any false narratives," he concluded, putting an end to recent speculations.