If all non-BJP parties come together, ordinance on control of services can be defeated in RS: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that if all non-BJP parties come together, then the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi can be defeated in the Rajya Sabha.

Talking to reporters after meeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar here, Kejriwal said the NCP will support the AAP in Rajya Sabha as no party enjoys majority. He said the ordinance affected the federal structure of the country.

If people vote for a non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, then BJP resorts to three methods (to topple that government) - purchase MLAs from the ruling side, show fear of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or promulgate an ordinance to ensure the elected government is not able to function, Kejriwal alleged.

Describing Pawar as one of the tallest leaders in the country, Kejriwal thanked him for backing AAP’s fight against Centre’s ordinance. Speaking on the occasion, Pawar said the ordinance spells a threat for parliamentary democracy. It is our duty to ensure that all non-BJP parties support Arvind Kejriwal. Now is time to fight for survival of parliamentary democracy, the NCP supremo said.