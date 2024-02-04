If BJP Wins Lok Sabha Polls, There Will be no Republic Day Next Year, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (February 4) claimed that if the Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power at the Centre again in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, there will be “no Republic Day next year”. His remarks came while addressing a public rally at Sawantwadi in the Sindhudurg district. "If the BJP wins again in the Lok Sabha polls (due in a few months), there will be no Republic Day next year," he claimed.

Thackeray said that he was not opposed to any individual but was against lies and dictatorship.“The country does not need a government with absolute majority but a regime of the INDIA bloc, an alliance formed by various opposition parties, which will take everyone along,” he said.Thackeray said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making frequent trips to Maharashtra and he takes away something from the state to Gujarat every time he visits the state."Every time he comes, he takes away something from the state to Gujarat. The Navy Day was celebrated on the Konkan coast in Sindhudurg. The PM came here and then I hear that the submarine tourism project which I cleared when I was the chief minister is being shifted to Gujarat," he claimed.Notably, the state government has clarified there is no such plan to shift the project."Every time the PM comes here he takes away something. He did not come here when the region suffered two cyclones - Tauktae and Nisarg. He gave no financial assistance," Thackeray claimed. "Do we need such a PM?" he asked the gathering.