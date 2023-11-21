In a first, FIR against builder for violating pollution norms

The Mumbai Police on Monday registered a criminal case against a builder, Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd, for not following the guidelines issued by the Bombay High Court in connection with air pollution and the Air Quality Index. The FIR was registered at Santacruz police station.This is the first time an FIR has been filed against a builder on BMC’s complaint after the high court came down heavily on the civic body for failing to take adequate measures to prevent air pollution in the city.

The BMC informed the Santacruz police about the violations after which an FIR, under IPC section 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue) was registered against Bharat Reality Ventures Private Limited in Vile Parle West.The BMC has also issued warnings to other builders in the city, urging them to adhere to the HC guidelines. As per the guidelines, due to increased air pollution in Mumbai, every builder is required to cover the construction area from all sides with fencing and nets having a height of at least 25 feet.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed its squads to file FIRs against developers who do not comply with air pollution mitigation measures. Stop-work notices have been issued to construction sites that fail to follow the norms. The BMC has issued 334 stop-work notices, with common violations including not carrying out activities in enclosed areas, not sprinkling water to settle dust, and carrying debris uncovered. The BMC is also washing roads daily as part of pollution control measures. A meeting will be held to stress the importance of following pollution mitigation guidelines for ongoing government projects.