In any situation we won't be leaving our people residing in border areas, says deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister said in any situation, we won't be leaving our people residing in border areas, alone. We'll fight for every inch of land be it in SC or Centre. We'll fight against injustice meted out to those living in border areas & will bring proposal. Maharashtra won't relent.

Earlier, Karnataka Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the States's interest.

There is no compromise on the matters relating to Karnataka’s land, water, language and Kannadiga’s interest. The feelings of Karnataka’s people and members (of assembly) is one of this subject, and if it is affected, we are all committed to unitedly take constitutional and legal measures to protect the interest of the state.